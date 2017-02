TW LW ARTIST & TITLE

LABEL

1 2 CONOR OBERST Ruminations Nonesuch

2 6 JIM JAMES Eternally Even Capitol-ATO

3 3 SLOTHRUST Everyone Else Dangerbird

4 5 STRFKR Being No One, Going Nowhere Polyvinyl

5 1 AMERICAN FOOTBALL American Football [LP2] Polyvinyl

6 4 BON IVER 22, A Million Jagjaguwar

7 54 A TRIBE CALLED QUEST We Got It From Here… Thank You 4 Your Service Epic

8 8 NXWORRIES Yes Lawd! Stones Throw

9 13 LAMBCHOP FLOTUS Merge

10 15 GOAT Requiem SUB POP

11 21 MOBY AND THE VOID PACIFIC CHOIR These Systems Are Failing Mute

12 18 NICK CAVE AND THE BAD SEEDS Skeleton Tree Kobalt

13 23 WOLF PEOPLE Ruins Jagjaguwar

14 10 REGINA SPEKTOR Remember Us To Life Sire-Warner Bros.

15 14 HOPE SANDOVAL AND THE WARM INVENTIONS Until The Hunter Tendril Tales

16 12 PRETENDERS Alone BMG

17 17 AGNES OBEL Citizen Of Glass Pias

18 19 PHANTOGRAM Three Republic

19 43 AMERICAN WRESTLERS Goodbye Terrible Youth Fat Possum