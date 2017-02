Rank Peak Weeks ARTIST & TITLE

LABEL

1 1 14 DE LA SOUL And The Anonymous Nobody A.O.I.

2 1 22 AESOP ROCK The Impossible Kid Rhymesayers

3 1 9 DANNY BROWN Atrocity Exhibition Warp

4 1 21 LITTLE SHALIMAR Rubble Kings: The Album Self-Released

5 1 26 KAYTRANADA 99.90% XL

6 1 16 KOOLEY HIGH Heights EP M.E.C.C.A.

7 1 16 ATMOSPHERE Fishing Blues Rhymesayers

8 1 16 DJ SHADOW The Mountain Will Fall Mass Appeal

9 1 19 COOKBOOK AND EVIDENCE A Whole New Cook Just-Us Movement

10 3 25 ANDERSON .PAAK Malibu Steel Wool

11 1 18 LIZZO Big Grrrl Small World Self-Released

12 2 17 OPEN MIKE EAGLE AND PAUL WHITE Hella Personal Film Festival Mello Music

13 1 15 J DILLA The Diary Mass Appeal

14 2 18 ASTRONAUTALIS Cut The Body Loose SideOneDummy

15 2 14 10ISEE WILLIAMS Gorilla Warfare Self-Released

16 2 18 MR. LIF Don’t Look Down Mello Music

17 5 25 CHANCE THE RAPPER Coloring Book Self-Released

18 2 18 HOMEBOY SANDMAN Kindness For Weakness Stones Throw

19 3 10 A TRIBE CALLED RED We Are The Halluci Nation Radicalized

20 3 17 ARLO MAVERICK Maybe Tomorrow Music For Mavericks

21 2 18 BADBADNOTGOOD IV Innovative Leisure

22 4 13 JACKSON TURNER The Foundation [EP] No Play Concepts

23 2 13 KOSHA DILLZ What I Do All Day And Pickle Oy Vey!

24 4 16 KANYE WEST The Life Of Pablo G.O.O.D.

25 6 18 KENDRICK LAMAR Untitled Unmastered. Interscope

26 3 13 TRAGIC HERO My Own Worst Enemy Hometown Hero

27 5 14 SAUL WILLIAMS MartyrLoserKing Fader

28 3 12 KONCEPT AND J57 The Fuel [EP] KON57

29 5 18 NXWORRIES Link Up And Suede [EP] Stones Throw

30 3 13 SADAT X Agua Tommy Boy

31 1 5 NXWORRIES Yes Lawd! Stones Throw

32 3 7 WAX TAILOR By Any Beats Necessary Le Plan

33 3 10 MAC MILLER The Divine Feminine Warner Bros.

34 9 19 BLEDJON The Popular Loner Self-Released

35 4 8 DEREK MINOR Reflection Reflection

36 4 14 ROYCE 5’9″ Layers InGrooves-Bad Half

37 2 9 ZULUZULUU What’s The Price Sound Verite

38 9 23 RJD2 Dame Fortune RJ’s Electrical Connection

39 6 14 CHIMURENGA RENAISSANCE Girlz With Gunz [EP] Glitterbeat

40 2 12 REL MCCOY Gas Money Gamma Delta

41 2 15 ROOTS MANUVA Bleeds Big Dada

42 4 12 FUDGE Lady Parts Lex

43 7 15 SAMIYAM Animals Have Feelings Stones Throw

44 3 12 PAUSEMC Blue [EP] Permanent Vacation

45 4 13 JONNY OCTOBER Prisoner’s Cinema Self-Released

46 2 10 MARCO PAVE Perception Radio Rahim

47 3 10 BANKS AND STEELZ Anything But Words Warner Bros.

48 3 11 LOX CHATTERBOX How To Sell Your Soul Illuminati Killers

49 5 11 KWEKU COLLINS Nat Love Closed Sessions